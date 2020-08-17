Travel Restrictions to be Extended till August End in Canada 2020

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Well, you all might be aware that the maple country has put some travel restrictions for the immigrants and for most of the foreign travellers who wish to travel to the country to become the Permanent Residents. These travel restrictions have been made to curb the spread of the deadly virus and has now been extended till the end of August, 2020.

The latest Canada Immigration News says that the Federal Government has issued an order on July 30, 2020 that says that travel restrictions need to be carried forward till August 31, 2020. These restrictions have been because the cases of coronavirus has been spiking in the south Canada. Well, a list of people has been made showcasing that who can travel to Canada.

Have a look at the people who can currently Travel to the maple country

Citizens and Permanent Residents

Immediate Family Members of Canadian Citizens and the permanent residents

Work-permit holders traveling for non-discretionary and non-optional reasons

The International Students who have a study visa that is valid or the one whose study visa has been approved on March 18, 2020. They are the ones who’re travelling for non-discretionary and non-optional reasons.

The candidates who’ve been given the permanent residency visa card prior to the commencement of the travel restrictions from March 18, 2020. They’re the ones who’ve not travelled to the maple country despite getting their approval for the Permanent Residency Visa.

Seasonal agricultural workers, fish/seafood workers, caregivers and all other temporary foreign workers.

Note to Consider: Immediate Family Members include:

Spouse or common-law partner

Dependent Child, or the dependent child of the common-law partner or the spouse

Parent or step-parent or the parent or step-parent of spouse or common-law partner

Any Guardian or tutor

Moreover, the immediate family member must make certain that they’ve a suitable place to quarantine themselves for 14 days along with the access to the basic amenities such as food, shelter and medications. Added, they must not have any contact with the vulnerable folks.

Anyone entering the borders of the maple country is still required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival and moreover, they must provide a viable quarantine plan to the higher officials and officers. Well, despite the pandemic and the travel restrictions, this country has still invited more newcomers that too with a benevolent attitude. Good News! Isn’t it?

As far as this year is concerned, the maple country has invited a total of 84,275 new Permanent Residents that is close to the figures of last year i.e. 125,870, which means that this country is unlikely to reach its set target of 341,000 new Permanent Residents in 2020.

Isolation and Quarantine Rules for the New Arrivals in 2020

Well, anyone entering the maple country must isolate themselves if they’ve symptoms of Covid-19, and if they’ve no symptoms, then also they need to quarantine themselves for a 14-days-period.

So, if you’re entering the country, you’re required to showcase a viable quarantine plan to the concerned authorities or higher officials.

The immediate family members who intend to stay in the maple country for 14 days or less than that may still enter. Moreover, their purpose needs to be non-discretionary.

For how Long Will the Canada US Borders Remain Shut?

The Canadian Borders have been shut down for the non-essential travels, and are closed until August 31, 2020. Moreover, Canadian Citizens, Permanent Residents as well as the Registered Indians under the Indian Act can continue to enter, provided they must adhere to the rules that’ve been made for Covid-19 by the Government.

