S.L.O. Studios releases debut album ‘Autumn’s Tale’S.L.O. Studios releases debut album ‘Autumn’s Tale’

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — The producers of prog, metal, and film-score rock known as S.L.O. Studios have released their latest official album, “Autumn’s Tale.” The album contains several new S.L.O. Studios tracks for an approximate total listening time of 40 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the S.L.O. Studios record label. Immersive, narrative, and often transporting, “Autumn’s Tale” showcases S.L.O. Studios as one of the most intriguing prog, metal, and film-score rock artists of the year so far and promises that they have plenty more where that came from.

Memphis, Tennessee’s S.L.O. Studios cites as main artistic influences a grab-bag of innovative legends such as prog groups like Dream Theater and August Burns Red, performance artists like the Blue Man Group and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, metal acts like Between the Buried and Me and Lamb of God, and symphony compositions from Beethoven and major motion picture film scores. S.L.O. Studios’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds their own sonic sculpturing for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on sweeping soundscapes and instrumental narrative, “Autumn’s Tale” by S.L.O. Studios has a little something for every fan of experimental rock music.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Autumn’s Tale,” S.L.O. Studios writes, “This album is built around a short story I wrote. I pieced the songs together like how a film score would work, the flowing sections, rapid changes, and all the emotions of the story are represented within each song as the story plays out. I think of it as a listening experience and a musical journey.”

S.L.O. Studios sprang from the creative mind of composer and producer Nathan Fitch. His first work blends rock and heavy metal with disparate forms including classical, jazz, and techno. He continued writing prog music until October 2013 when he joined Eudora’s Fall with the heavier selections from his growing repertoire. Together with songwriter and guitarist Max Cathcart, he released Hysteron Proteron in June 2015 under Circle X Prods. Eudora’s Fall continued to garner critical and fan acclaim as S.L.O. Studios also gained traction as a parallel project. Today, several years later, “Autumn’s Tale” has finally arrived.

“Autumn’s Tale” by S.L.O. Studios on the S.L.O. Studios label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, prog, metal, and instrumental rock fans.

