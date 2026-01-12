Lucintel Forecasts the Global Coloured Contact Lens Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global coloured contact lens market looks promising with opportunities in the daily color lens and monthly color lens markets. The global coloured contact lens market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for cosmetic eye enhancement products, the rising awareness about eye health & safety, and the growing popularity of fashion-forward contact lenses.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in coloured contact lens market to 2031 by type (daily color lenses, monthly color lenses, and others), application (online and offline), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the application category, online is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the type category, daily color lens is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on coloured contact lens market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, CooperVision, OLENS, T-Garden, Seed, Hydron, moody, 4INLOOK are the major suppliers in the coloured contact lens market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Chromium Oxide Market

Cold Flow Improver Market

Commercial Vehicle Clutch Market

Compute Express Link Component Market

Condensed Canned Soup Market