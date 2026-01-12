Lucintel Forecasts the Global Compaction Equipment Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global compaction equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, agriculture, and municipal markets. The global compaction equipment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for soil compaction in construction, the rising focus on efficient construction processes, and the growing adoption of advanced compaction technologies.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in compaction equipment market to 2031 by product type (vibratory rollers, plate compactors, rammers, and others), application (road construction, building construction, agriculture, and others), end use (construction, agriculture, municipal, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, vibratory roller will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, construction will remain the largest segment.

In terms of region, APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, BOMAG, JCB, Wacker Neuson, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Sakai Heavy Industries, Dynapac, Ammann Group, XCMG Group are the major suppliers in the compaction equipment market.

