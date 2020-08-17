JLC releases new single ‘Foot on da Gas’

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap, trap and hip-hop music known as JLC has released his latest official single, “Foot on da Gas.” The single has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the AAG Digital record label. Gritty, inventive, and full of urban swagger, “Foot on da Gas” showcases JLC as one of the most intriguing trap and hip-hop artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex’s JLC cites as main artistic influences Slim Thug, Master P, Paul Wall, Pimp C, and Jay Z. JLC’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on bass-filled back beats, clever hooks, and plenty of feminine mystique, “Foot on da Gas” by JLC has a little something for every fan of the sound.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Foot on da Gas,” JLC writes, “The lyrical creativity that humans possess. With some deep searching from within, you can tap into it and be able to put life experiences whether good or bad, happy or sad, on pen and paper then to digital format to communicate to the world!”

JLC’s current official bio describes him as a DRT Chart-topping artist who “knows how to pick and collaborate with some of the most talented unsigned artists in the hip-hop game, such as Piranha, who combines music and modeling to give her an edge toward her fans wanting more, as well as Jay Bang, who fits the same category with her curvaceous, feminine physique the industry is looking for and which fans will flock to.”

In addition to being the writer, producer and lead performer of “Foot on da Gas,” JLC is also founder and CEO of A.A.G. Records. He has been featured on such rip-hop media outlets as Sway’s Universe, Respect Magazine, and RNH Magazine. A.A.G. Records has called JLC’s latest single release an:

“Exclusive collaboration of two of the most lyrical rap goddesses today on the independent scene, Piranha and Jay Bang, handpicked and put together by JLC himself. This is a high-energy track full of metaphors, punchlines, catch phrases and more… This is a must have song in the clubs, your workplace, dance-offs and much, much more!!!”

“Foot on da Gas” by JLC on the AAG Digital label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, trap and hip-hop fans.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Foot on da Gas” by JLC –

https://www.amazon.com/Foot-Explicit-featuring-Piranha-Jaybang/dp/B08DKZCH4P/

Official Website –

https://www.allaroundaag.com/

https://twitter.com/allaroundaag

Official Instagram –

@jlcaagrecords