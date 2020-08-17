HPV Testing and Pap Test are the most preferred tests to detect cervical cancer

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women, preceded by breast cancer. HPV, a sexually transmitted virus, has been clinically proven to be the primary cause of cervical cancer. HPV contributes to around 90% of all anal and cervical cancers and 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancers. Pap tests are the most preferred tests to detect cervical cancer. These tests include microscopic observation of specimens.

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is projected to reach USD 4.52 billion by 2020 from USD 3.29 billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2015 to 2020.

Cervical cancer is considered to be the fourth most prevalent forms of cancer globally, and is the most common cause of death among women (Source: Global Cancer Facts and figures). It has been estimated that 527,624 new cases of cervical cancer have emerged worldwide, while 265,653 women died due to cervical cancer in 2012.

Market Dynamics

1. Increasing number of cervical cancer cases and growing aging population

2. Increasing awareness of cervical cancer screening programs

3. Government initiatives and funding.

The HPV testing and Pap test market is broadly segmented into HPV testing and Pap test market. Among HPV testing and Pap test, HPV testing is preferred due to its broad application in cervical cancer screening and increasing awareness of this screening procedure. The HPV testing market is further segmented into follow-up HPV testing, co-testing, and HPV primary testing.

Get a sample PDF copy of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=214207371

Based on the application, the Pap test market is segmented into cervical cancer screening and vaginal cancer screening. The cervical cancer screening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing incidences of cervical cancer.

On the basis of end user, the HPV testing and Pap test market is categorized into hospitals, laboratories, physician’s offices and clinics. The hospitals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2015 to 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing patient volumes in hospitals, as most diagnostic tests are carried out in-house with advanced technologies and more accessibility.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. RoW

Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this region

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players in the HPV testing and Pap test market include Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Quest Diagnostics (U.S.), OncoHealth Corporation (U.S.), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.).

Get Sample Report @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=214207371