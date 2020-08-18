Growth Strategies Adopted by Major Players in Environmental Testing Market

The global environmental testing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The demand for shrink film for environmental testing is increasing significantly, due to the various regulations of government and increased in the awareness among consumers regarding environment.

Key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Asure Quality (New Zealand), Merieux (US), Microbac (US), R J Hill Laboratories (New Zealand) ,Symbio (Australia), Alex Stewart (UK), EMSL Analytical Services (US), Hydrologic Associates (US), Environmental Testing, Inc. (US), Alpha analytical (US ), Advanced Environmental Testing (US ), American Environmental Testing Lab (US), Pace Analytical (US) , and AnaLabs (US).

Eurofins (Luxemborg) is one of the market leaders in the TIC industry. It provides laboratory testing, monitoring, and consultancy services to several sectors such as industrial companies, environmental consultants, contractors, retailers, and government authorities. The organization provides testing of samples such as water, air, soil, waste, and other products to assess their quality and their effects on the climate and environment.Eurofins has a huge network in more than 50 countries and 800 laboratories. It provides a wide array of physical, chemical, and microbiological environmental testing for various contaminants.

SGS SA (Switzerland) specializes in verification, testing, and certification. The organization has a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories across the globe. They serve 11 major industries through eight business lines.. The company is currently operating in more than 140 countries. The company offer solutions for testing of air, soil, water, waste, and other micro-pollutants that can impact climate. They specializes in air sampling and testing, soil sediment sampling, and a wide range of soil testing, sampling and analysis of all water types, and assessing, testing, monitoring, and managing waste products.

The presence of various environmental governing organizations in the US is driving the growth of the environmental testing market through the implementation of various environmental protection policies in the North American region. Though the number of testing laboratories has doubled in all the major regions, such as North America and Europe, in the last few years, aiming to safeguard the environment. But in North American region the regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the safety and quality of the environment to establish environmental safety across the geographies.