Marketing Automation Market Major Vendors by growth strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Aug-18 — According to a research report “Marketing Automation Market by Component (Software, Services), Organization Size, Applications (Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Analytics & Reporting, Campaign Management), Industry & Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global marketing automation market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for automation in the marketing process, increasing need for informed marketing strategy, and maximizing prospect’s interest & engagement are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Browse 103 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Marketing Automation Market – Global Forecast to 2024″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155627928

North America estimated to lead the marketing automation market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the marketing automation market in 2019. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting digital technologies and cloud-based platforms to increase revenue. The North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering marketing automation and services, and its financial position enables it to invest majorly in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

Market Players

HubSpot (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), ActiveCampaign (US), Acoustic (US), SAS (US), Act-On Software(US), Sendinblue (France), LeadSquared (India), Keap (US), GetResponse (Poland), Ontraport (US), SharpSpring (US), SimplyCast (Canada), ClickDimensions (US), and Net-Results (US) are some of the leading companies operating in this market.

Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=155627928

Adobe (US) is recognized as one of the leading vendors in the marketing automation market. The company is a global provider of analytics, social targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, audience management, and video solutions. To achieve success, the company focuses on understanding the fast-changing needs of its clients and has adopted effective growth strategies to enhance its offerings and increase its market reach. As part of its inorganic growth Strategy Company has actively undertaken numerous acquisitions and partnerships in the past few years.

Salesforce (US) is one of the leading providers of enterprise software offered through the cloud platform. The company invests in R&D activities to provide its customers with new and technologically advanced products, which would deliver maximum results. The company has a robust partner network across the globe for assisting its commercial clientele to remain competitive in the market. Salesforce has a strong track record of integrating complimentary firms through collaborations and partnerships. In the past few years, the company has successfully collaborated with a large number of technology companies to enhance their offerings in the marketing automation market space.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/marketing-automation-software.asp