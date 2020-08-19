StoneFly NAS Migration Software Beta Version Now Available for Free

HAYWARD, USA, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — StoneFly, Inc. the original innovator of the iSCSI protocol and manufacturer of enterprise storage, hyper-converged, and backup & DR appliances has announced the release of the beta version for StoneFly NAS Migrate: a free NAS migration software.

What is StoneFly NAS migrate?

StoneFly NAS migrate is a light-weight easy-to-use migration tool that supports CIFS and NFS data migration over Local Area Network (LAN) or Wide Area Network (WAN).

The software offers additional services like real-time replication, scheduled migration jobs, and AI-based predictive file analysis to simplify user experience and make the NAS migration process hassle-free.

Use-Cases for StoneFly NAS Migrate

Typical use-cases for the NAS migration software are:

Migrate NAS volumes from old to new appliances

Offload on-premises appliances by migrating NAS volumes to cloud-based repositories

Configure real-time replication jobs for synchronization between source and destination

Transfer infrequently accessed NAS volumes from high-performance flash tiers to low-cost capacity tiers

Beta Version is Free

The beta version for the NAS migration software is currently free. You can download it by visiting the StoneFly website.

Technical support and professional services are not included. They have to be purchased separately.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, Hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems.

StoneFly’s range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads.