Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Bridget Helmberger on 25 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Bridget Helmberger on her 25th anniversary with the company.

Bridget’s first day at Future was May 23, 1995. “I started out as Sales Support with FAI,” she said. “Then in 2002, I transferred to the TSM team, today known as Advanced Engineers.” She was promoted to Inside Sales in 2005, then worked onsite in the NPI Storeroom of Strategic customers, before taking on the role of Onsite ISR/Program Manager.

In 2012, Bridget moved into Sales Support, where she continues to work today.

She lives on a 30-acre property out in the country with her seven children, six girls and one boy. “I’m very involved with my kids,” she said. “They do sports and activities with Future Farmers of America. We garden, have cows, goats, and chickens, and we raise and process our own meat and vegetables.”

Bridget also volunteers at her children’s school and coaches her son’s basketball team. “I love being with my family, and visiting family,” she said. “That and God is all I need to survive.”

Robert Miller, the company’s Founder and President, has always believed that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###