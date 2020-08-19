Threat Intelligence Market Key Details and Outlook by Top Companies Till 2023

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the threat intelligence market size which is expected to grow from USD 3.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.94 Billion by 2022, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. Due to the threat landscape of insider attacks, there is a huge adoption of threat intelligence databases within organizations. The sophistication level in the cyberattacks is also increasing and creating demands for more comprehensive threat Intelligence services that would enable the protection of organizations infrastructure.

The Threat intelligence platform is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period

The threat intelligence solution is projected to grow at the highest rate, due to its enhanced capabilities to provide reliable threat intelligence and actionable insights. It collects indicators of compromise from various threat feeds, visualizes relevant threat information, and correlates it with telemetric information. The platform receives alerts in real time and normalizes feed data by removing duplicates. It can be integrated with other security solutions to generate threat reports. The ability of the threat intelligence platform to integrate with the existing SIEM solutions encourages organizations to use the platform, which help them combine a large quantity of potentially valuable threat intelligence into a single, convenient location.

The consulting service is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Threat intelligence solution providers offer consulting services, wherein security experts engage with organizations to create the collection, analysis, and dissemination of threat intelligence. This intelligence is related to relevant threat actors and potential threat scenarios to organizations. They enhance organizations’ security operations and help define organization-specific cyber threat landscape tailored to unique business environment. Additionally, these services help identify and prioritize active and the emerging threats to reduce exposure and adapt to defenses.

The key players in the threat intelligence market include IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (US), Optiv Security, Inc. (US), Webroot, Inc. (US), Farsight Security, Inc. (US), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), AlienVault, Inc. (US), and Splunk, Inc. (US). These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; acquisitions; and new product developments to achieve growth in the global cyber threat intelligence market.

The threat intelligence market size witnessed a lot of partnerships, agreements, and collaborations by key players from 2015 to 2017. In March 2017, Check Point joined Google Cloud Technology Partner Program. Check Point introduced Check Point vSEC for Google Cloud Platform, which provides multi-layered security to protect workloads on cloud and enables secured connectivity between on-premises enterprise networks and Google Cloud Platform. In February 2016, IBM formed a partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. The partnership would share the threat intelligence platform, which would help organizations to fight against advanced threats, thereby providing faster incident responses. In July 2016, LogRhythm teamed up with Unisys Corporation to integrate LogRhythm’s next-generation security intelligence services with Unisys Stealth, to offer improved threat detection capabilities to the clients.

The major players also launched new products to strengthen their product portfolio and expanded their offerings to new clients. In June 2017, Dell Technologies (SecureWorks) has enhanced its CTP offering by adding features, such as business-driven context and intelligence, unified visibility, and accelerated time to value, with the help of which it can offer strong protection against cyber threats. In April 2017, FireEye launched FireEye Helix, an intelligence-led platform, which would help in making the security operations simpler, integrated, and automated. In November 2016, LogRhythm launched new security intelligence and analytics platform, LogRhythm 7.2, which offered more efficient and powerful threat management capabilities. In the same month, FireEye announced the availability of FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence to provide awareness about cyber-attacks and gain valuable information regarding those attacks.

