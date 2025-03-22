LG Electrical Expands Comprehensive Electrical Services in Centennial, Colorado

Centennial, CO, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — LG Electrical, a trusted name in residential and commercial electrical services, is excited to announce its expanded presence in the Centennial, Colorado area. As a locally owned and operated business, LG Electrical remains dedicated to providing high-quality services to the community. Founded and led by Lukas Garrison, a Veteran and master electrician, the company combines over a decade of experience with an unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Locally Owned and Veteran-Operated

Lukas Garrison, the proud owner of LG Electrical, is a resident of the Front Range and is deeply invested in Centennial’s growth and safety. With extensive experience as a commercial electrician, Critical Facilities Manager and a military background, Lukas brings precision, professionalism, and a strong work ethic to every project. His mission is to deliver reliable, trustworthy electrical services that Centennial residents and businesses can count on.

Comprehensive Electrical Services

LG Electrical offers a wide array of services tailored to the unique needs of homeowners and businesses in Centennial. From minor repairs to major installations, LG Electrical has the expertise and tools to handle it all. Services include:

Commercial Electrician Services

In addition to residential offerings, LG Electrical provides comprehensive commercial electrical solutions designed to meet the needs of Centennial businesses. The team specializes in everything from electrical wiring and upgrades to services like parking lot lighting repair. LG Electrical ensures your commercial property is safe, efficient, and well-lit. From small offices to large commercial facilities, the company’s experienced electricians handle projects of any scale with professionalism and precision.

Outstanding Customer Feedback and Satisfaction

LG Electrical takes immense pride in its exceptional customer reviews and satisfaction ratings. With 118 glowing reviews and an impressive 5.0 average rating, clients consistently commend the company for its professionalism, timeliness, and high-quality workmanship. From seamless installations of recessed lighting to expert advice on ceiling fan replacements, LG Electrical has earned its reputation as a trusted electrical service provider in Centennial and beyond.

One customer shared, “The team at LG Electrical installed recessed lighting in our home with incredible efficiency and attention to detail. We couldn’t be happier with the results.” Another remarked, “Lukas and his team helped us save money by recommending the best solutions, and the quality of their work was unmatched.” This commitment to exceptional service is what sets our electricians apart.

A Focus on Quality and Safety

At LG Electrical, quality and safety are non-negotiable. Using premium materials and advanced techniques, the team ensures that every project meets the highest standards. Whether it’s a residential installation or a large-scale commercial project, LG Electrical guarantees reliable and long-lasting results.

About LG Electrical

LG Electrical is proud to be a veteran-owned and locally operated business serving We service Denver and the surrounding areas such as Centennial, Castle Pines, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Sterling Ranch, and more. Dedicated to integrity, community, and excellence, the company provides comprehensive electrical services to residents and businesses alike.

Additional Littleton Electrical Services Include:

For more information about LG Electrical or to schedule a service, visit https://lgelectricalllc.com or call (720) 698-7043. Discover the difference of working with a team that prioritizes trust, quality, and customer satisfaction.