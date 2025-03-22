Hungary Approves First Investment Fund for Golden Visa Program

BUDAPEST, Hungary,2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Hungarian Golden Visa Program, which launched on July 1, 2024, is now fully operational with the approval of its first licensed investment fund. Investors who were able to apply for the guest investor visa earlier this year may now proceed with their investments and begin their residency application process.

Investing EUR 250,000 in Real Estate Fund

Under the program’s first available option, applicants may invest EUR 250,000 in a real estate fund, with a requirement that at least 40% of the fund’s portfolio be dedicated to Hungarian residential real estate projects. Each fund must be registered with the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) and hold a special license to qualify for the program.

Since the program’s launch, investors have been able to apply for the visa based on their intent to invest; however, no investments could be finalized due to pending licenses. This changed on October 29, 2024, with the issuance of the first fund license, allowing participants to move forward with their investment and apply for a residence permit for themselves and their families.

Currently, four additional fund applications are in progress, with approvals anticipated by early 2025, expanding the options available to investors.

The Advantages of the Hungarian Golden Visa Program

Hungary’s Golden Visa Program, formally known as the guest investor program, stands out as one of Europe’s most attractive residency-by-investment programs. In addition to a 10-year residency for investors and their immediate family members, the program offers swift processing times, with approvals expected within a few months—significantly faster than other EU programs, which can take up to 18-24 months.

Hungarian residency provides visa-free access to the EU and the Schengen Area. With Hungary’s central location, excellent infrastructure, and high living standards at a fraction of Western European prices, it is an ideal base for investors seeking access to European markets. Residency permit holders are allowed to live, work, or conduct business in Hungary without restrictions.

How to Apply for the Guest Investor Residency

There are currently three Hungarian Golden Visa investment types available under the program, with the EUR 250,000 real estate fund investment option now open. To initiate the process, investors must provide proof of funds and pledge to make one of the eligible investments. They may then apply for a guest investor visa, granting them six months of unrestricted travel to Hungary while their residency permit is processed.

Once in Hungary, visa holders can finalize their investments, allowing them to apply for a 10-year residence permit for themselves and their families, typically issued within weeks.

For those beginning the application now, the process is straightforward, and residency can be secured promptly following visa approval.

Support for Your Hungarian Golden Visa Residency Application

Helpers, Hungary’s leading business, immigration, and investment service provider, is here to ensure a smooth residency application process for investors and their families. With years of experience and a dedicated team of experts, Helpers offers peace of mind and prompt service for those seeking Hungarian residency.

Contact Helpers Today

For more information on the Hungarian Golden Visa Program and to discuss your investment options, contact Helpers Hungary today and speak with one of our experts.