Driversnote brings Automatic Mileage Tracking to Android

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Driversnote, a mileage logbook app with users in over 150 countries, has introduced automatic tracking capabilities to their Android application. Bringing the functionality in line with their popular iOS application (used by over 500,000 people worldwide), this feature delivers zero-touch mileage tracking to customers using their iBeacon solution.

Driversnote CEO and Co-Founder Martin Poulsen said, “Surveys and user data confirmed that people who need to keep a mileage log will, at some point, forget to log a trip – and for many, it’s a common occurrence. Our users have told us repeatedly that they want to focus on what’s important, so we’ve worked hard to make sure that filling in mileage logs is no longer a hassle. We’re excited to bring our automated mileage tracking to Android users all over the world.”

Using the iBeacon, Driversnote users will never forget to log a trip again. With a Driversnote iBeacon in the car, the app detects when users enter and leave their vehicle – automatically logging and classifying each trip in the background.

Driversnote iBeacons are included for free when purchasing an annual Driversnote subscription and are also available to purchase online as an add-on to a monthly subscription.

About Driversnote: Serving over 600,000 Android & iOS users around the world, Driversnote makes working life simpler for customers while saving them time and money with their mileage logbook app. For more, see https://www.driversnote.com or download the app on iOS and Android today.