Study MBBS in Russia – Affordable & Globally Recognised Medical Education with DoctorBano

New Delhi, India, 2026-04-09 — /EPR Network/ — The demand to study MBBS in Russia among Indian students is steadily increasing due to its affordable fee structure, globally recognised universities, and high-quality education system. With limited government medical seats and high private college fees in India, many students are now choosing Russia as a reliable destination to pursue their medical careers.

Russian medical universities are recognised by major global bodies such as the National Medical Commission (NMC), World Health Organization (WHO), and World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS). These recognitions ensure that Indian students graduating from Russia are eligible to appear for licensing exams like FMGE/NEXT and pursue medical careers in India or abroad. The availability of English-medium MBBS programs and advanced clinical exposure further makes Russia a preferred choice.

DoctorBano, a trusted MBBS abroad consultancy, is helping students achieve their dream by providing complete guidance for admission in top Russian universities. From career counselling and university selection to documentation, visa processing, and travel support, DoctorBano ensures a smooth and transparent admission process for students and parents.

One of the biggest advantages of choosing Russia is its affordability. The total cost of MBBS ranges between ₹15–50 lakhs for the entire course, which is significantly lower than private medical colleges in India. Along with modern infrastructure, experienced faculty, and strong practical training, students receive world-class education at a reasonable cost.

With years of experience and thousands of successful admissions, DoctorBano continues to guide students toward the best opportunities in Russia. Students planning for the 2026 intake are encouraged to apply early and secure their seats in NMC-approved universities.

Contact DoctorBano today and take the first step to study MBBS in Russia.