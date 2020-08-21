Data Lake Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Aug-21 — According to a research report “Data Lake Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Marketing, Operations, and Human Resources), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″ The global data lake market size is expected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2019 to USD 20.1 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during the forecast period. The rising trend of extracting comprehensive insights from consumer data to undertake strategies for gaining a competitive advantage, as well as simplify access of organizational data from departmental silos, mainframe, and legacy systems to drive the growth of the market. A shift toward cloud-based data platforms to manage and mitigate data issues is further expected to offer opportunities for the increased adoption of data lake solutions.

Browse 105 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 194 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Data Lake Market – Global Forecast to 2024″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=213787749

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is the most significant revenue generator in the global data lake market. High adoption rate of advancing technologies across industry verticals, especially BFSI, has resulted in the large market size in the region. Data lake solutions offer more flexible, scalable, and cheaper data storage solutions than traditional data warehousing solutions, along with offering improved analytics capacity. Many data lake solution providers in North America are experimenting by integrating advanced big data and analytics technologies with their existing data lake solutions.

Market Players

Major vendors in the global data lake market include Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), Oracle (US), Cloudera (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Informatica (US), SAS Institute (US), Zaloni (US), Koverse (US), HPE (US), Cazena (US), Google (US), Infoworks.io (US), Snowflake (US), and Dremio (US). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global data lake market.

Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=213787749

Microsoft (US) develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. The company’s product offerings include Operating Systems (OS), cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games. The company designs, manufactures, and sells devices, such as Personal Computers (PCs), tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, other intelligent devices, and related accessories. It offers a range of services, which include solution support, consulting services, and cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, services, platforms, and content. In the data lake market, the company offers the Azure Data Lake solution, which comprises of offerings, such as Data Lake Analytics, Azure Data Lake Storage, and HDInsight. Azure Data Lake works with the existing Information Technology (IT) investments to identity, manage, and secure simplified data.

AWS (US) offers cloud computing services in the form of web services. The company offers a wide range of products and services to customers present across 190 countries. Its product portfolio comprises segments, such as compute, storage, database, migration, network and content delivery, developer tools, management tools, media services, Machine Learning (ML), and analytics. The solutions segment offers website and web apps, mobile services, backup, storage and archive, financial services, and digital media. AWS caters to verticals, such as media and entertainment, healthcare, government, education, and utilities. In the data lake market, the company offers Data Lake on AWS solution, which stores and registers datasets of any size in their native form in a secure, durable, and highly-scalable Amazon S3. Customers can upload datasets with searchable metadata and integrate with the AWS Glue and Amazon Athena to transform and analyze the uploaded data.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-lakes.asp