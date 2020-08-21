Asia-Pacific Animal Health Market | Rising Vaccine Storage Costs

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The Asia-Pacific Animal Health market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 20.25 Billion by 2021.

Factors such as the rapid rise in livestock population, increasing awareness about animal health, growing demand for animal-derived food products, and rising frequency of animal disease outbreaks are the major factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific Animal Health market.

Animal Health Market Restraints

Restrictions on the Use of Parasiticides in Food-Producing Animals

Shift towards Vegetarian Diet

Rising Vaccine Storage Costs

However, restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals, rising storage cost of animal vaccines, and the shift towards vegetarian diets are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of product, type of animal, and country.

Based on product, the market is segmented into growth promoters, feed additives, vaccines, parasiticides, antimicrobials and antibiotics, and other pharmaceuticals. Growth promoters accounted for the largest share of the market in 2015 owing to its wide utilization by livestock producers and pet owners.

Based on the type of animal, the market is segmented into food-producing animals and companion animals. The food-producing animals segment accounted for the largest share of the market, while companion animals are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Animal Health market is segmented into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of APAC. In 2015, China commanded a major share of the market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in the Chinese animal health market can be attributed to the growing livestock population, increasing consumption of animal-derived food products, growing awareness about animal health and zoonotic diseases, and rising frequency of animal disease outbreaks in China.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the market include Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Merck and Co., Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Ceva Santé Animale (France), Virbac (France), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), and Cargill, Inc. (U.S.).