Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Orlando Office on Their 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s Orlando branch.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The Orlando branch first opened its doors in 1985, and supports a wide range of businesses across the Eastern and Southern portions of Florida. The office is located in Lake Mary, 30 minutes north of the city of Orlando.

“We are excited and genuinely proud to be celebrating 35 years in business in Orlando, Florida,” said General Manager Daniel Siple. “We pride ourselves on our dedication in providing only the highest quality of customer service, best-in-class supply chain solutions, and vaunted engineering support throughout a customer’s product life cycle.”

Although Future Orlando has expanded over the years, the office has remained true to the company’s vision – to delight their customers with superior services matched to their needs while providing an environment to attract, grow, and retain employees.

“We reached this milestone thanks to our valued customers, who have trusted us with their electrical component spend, supply chain logistics, and engineering vision, as well as the dedication of our manufacturer partners and their representatives,” said Siple. “Because of them all, we look forward to many more years of continued growth and success in Orlando, Florida.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Orlando team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

