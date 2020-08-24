Thermic Fluids Market Sales Channel Overview, Distributors, Traders and Dealers Analysis

The global thermic fluids market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global thermic fluids market evaluates the growth trends in the industry and is anticipated to display a significant rise in the CAGR during the forecast period. Thermal fluids are liquids designed to operate at a specific temperature and are known to possess very high thermal stability.

Key Players:

Exxon Mobil

Dow Chemical Company

BASF

Huntsman

Eastman

Honeywell

Chevron Corporation

Growth Drivers:

“The rising demand for energy resources and growing need for optimizing energy usage have contributed to a colossal demand for thermic fluids.” The chemicals segment is estimated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period owing to its increased demand across chemical production industries, food & beverage, and automotive sectors. Rapid industrialization has propelled an enormous demand for thermal fluids. The growing research in scientific laboratories, academic institutions, and pharmaceuticals industry are further driving the market for thermic fluids.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

Mineral Oils

Silicone & Aromatics

PAG & Glycol

Key Application:

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Key Region/Country:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Based on the geographical segmentation, the thermic fluid market has been categorized into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East & Africa. India and China are expected to remain the major regions due to the expanding industrialization and is opening ample opportunities for new entrants establish themselves and capitalize on this burgeoning demand.

The Asia Pacific is a maturing market for thermic fluids and is estimated to exhibit higher growth rate compared to other global regions.

