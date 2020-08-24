Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative market for nutritional lipids

The global lipid nutrition market was valued at USD 6.51 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 11.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Market Ecosystem

The various contributors involved in the value chain of lipid nutrition include raw material suppliers, manufacturers, wholesalers/distributors, retailers, and end users. Major manufacturing companies develop their in-house R&D centers for research and innovation activities to support their manufacturing units and to successfully introduce products with enhanced functionality in the market.

The market is dominated by key players such as Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nordic’s Naturals, Inc. (U.S.), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Cargill (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Neptune Wellness Solutions (Canada), Aker BioMarine AS (Norway), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), and Polaris Nutritional Lipids (France).

In 2017, Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a significant share in the global lipid nutrition market and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea along with diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector, are the main factors contributing to the dominance and fast growth of Asia-Pacific in the global lipid nutrition market. China is the dominating country in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the high consumption of lipid nutrition in infant nutrition and animal nutrition sectors. There have been immense growth opportunities in the European and North American markets, due to the rising demand for lipid nutrition from the food and feed industries.

