Clinic Femina Now Offers TeleDermatology Appointments

Minneapolis, MN, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Clinic Femina is pleased to announce its now offering teledermatology services to provide their patients with virtual general dermatology consultations. This service allows patients to schedule an appointment with a qualified dermatologist from the comfort of their own home to discuss any condition of the skin, hair, and nails.

“We are committed to keeping our patients’ skin healthy and with our teledermatology services, it’s now easier than ever,” says Dr. Scott Ross, medical director at Clinic Femina. “We can diagnose and treat hundreds of skin conditions with a user-friendly, virtual appointment that’s covered by most insurance plans.”

While there are some conditions that will require an in-person appointment and treatment, the initial consultation can start the diagnostic process. During the appointment with Dr. Ross, he will review your condition and recommend next steps, which may include a prescription medication sent directly to your preferred pharmacy. Whether individuals are suffering from severe acne, psoriasis, eczema, fungal infections or are seeing changes to a mole, Dr. Ross can check out the area via a video conference and often prescribe treatment without seeing the patient in the office.

Anyone interested in making a teledermatology appointment or who would like information on the process can find out more by visiting the Clinic Femina website or by calling 612-822-1301.

About Clinic Femina: Clinic Femina is a Minneapolis-based dermatology practice for women. Along with its teledermatology services, it provides cosmetic medspa treatments including ThermiVa for vaginal rejuvenation, liposuction, plastic surgery, BOTOX®, dermal fillers and skin care products. Clinic Femina is directed by Scott M. Ross, M.D., a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.

Company : Clinic Femina

Contact Name : Scott Ross

Contact No : (612) 822-1301

Contact Email:clinic.femina2015@gmail.com

Address :1620 W. Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408

https://www.clinicfemina.com/