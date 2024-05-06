Cisdem PDFMaster V6 Introduced with New UI and Features

Madelia, Minnesota, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem has released a brand new version of its flagship PDFMaster. It brings a completely new user interface and a more powerful PDF solution, which greatly improves productivity.

Cisdem PDFMaster is an all-embracing PDF editor that provides a full set of robust functions to work on PDF files. It has the abilities to view, edit, convert, protect, unlock, compress and sign PDFs. Designed in a neat and user-friendly interface, all these can be conveniently enabled.

“We care deeply about the customer experience and we’re excited to offer even smoother PDF editing capabilities.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s PDF project manager. “The new version has optimized the user interface, making the PDF editing process as simple and intuitive as possible. In addition, we have also improved some details in the functionality. We hope our users will enjoy this update experience.”

What’s New in Cisdem PDFMaster?

The new version of Cisdem PDFMaster offers many upgrades and user experience improvements. Highlights include:

1.Optimized UI, making all the tools more organized.

2.Added support for AI summarizing, translating, rewriting, and proofreading.(Mac only)

3.Supported adding image watermarks to PDF.

4.Greatly enhanced overall performance.

5.Supported adding background to PDF as well as removing unnecessary background from PDF.

6.Added support for adding Bates number in Editor mode.

7.Added more page display modes for a better reading experience.

8.Increased OCR language options from 25 to 50+ (90+ for Mac).

Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster

1. Edit text and images

Simply select the paragraph text in PDF and edit/modify/delete the existing text like editing a Word document, you can easily change the font style, size and color too. Plus, it allows users to insert images into anywhere, rotate, move, or adjust them to proper size.

2. Easily add annotations and make comments

With PDFMaster you can add annotations to any PDF document – highlight/underline/strikeout text, add shapes, comments, call-out, links, drawings, stamps, measurement, even signatures.

3. Manipulate PDF files and pages

No matter if users want to rotate, extract, insert, split or replace pages in PDF, this PDF organizer can easily and quickly manipulate PDF files and pages with a few clicks.

4. Fill out and create PDF forms

With the powerful PDF form filler and creator, users can make a PDF form fillable by adding digital signature fields, check box, radio button, list box, combo box and OK button in less than a minute.

5. Convert PDF files with OCR feature

It enables users to export PDF into 10+ popular file formats and create PDF from 40+ formats with batch mode. In addition, it comes with a powerful OCR function that allows users to turn scans to searchable or editable files.

6. Protect sensitive information

This PDF protector provides multiple security options for users: set open password or permissions password, mark for redaction (permanently remove sensitive information), add watermark and add digital signature with a certificate-based digital ID

7. Reduce PDF File size without losing quality

Depending on the robust size-reducing techniques, PDFMaster can reduce the file size up to 90% while retaining high quality.

8. Compare two similar documents

Quickly identify the text differences between two similar PDF documents and highlight changes in different colors.

Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDFMaster can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.exe (for Windows), https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.dmg (for Mac). And people can purchase their full version from https://www.cisdem.com/pdfmaster-windows/buy.html or https://www.cisdem.com/pdfmaster-mac/buy.html, which allows people to buy a one-year license for 1 PC at $59.99 and one-time license at $89.99 with free upgrades.

Cisdem PDFMaster is currently hosting Easter Sale event, offering up to 35% off from March 28th to April 8th. Now users can get PDFMaster at $47.99 click the link to enjoy the discount. To know more about PDFMaster, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/pdfmaster.html.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is an authoritative software company that focuses on developing highly efficient PDF tools, multimedia and utility for Mac and Windows users. The company is committed to streamlining workflow and improving efficiency for every customer. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to learn more details.