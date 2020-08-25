Top Video surveillance systems Companies in 2020

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Video surveillance systems include cameras and monitoring systems. These systems add high-level security with their strategic arrangements or installations across locations. These systems have the ability to generate alerts, and transmit or store footage. Video surveillance systems are of two types—analog surveillance system and IP surveillance system.

Categorization of VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS vendors on 360Quadrants

25 companies offering Best Video Surveillance Systems were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Hikvision, Dahua, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, and Hanwha Techwin have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

Eagle Eye Networks, Arlo Technologies, and Google Nest have been identified as innovators. They have focused product portfolios, and an innovative business strategy that helps them to set new trends in the market.

Qognify, Agent Video Intelligence, and iCetana have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering and a decent business strategy that helps them in growing consistently in the market.

FLIR Systems, Panasonic, Pelco, VIVOTEK, and NEC have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Top Video Surveillance Systems comparison between vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.