EloQ Communications named among top PR agencies that help brands manage reputation

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications, one of the Vietnam’s PR agencies, has again been named among the top PR agencies worldwide in 2020 by DesignRush as an entity that helps brands manage reputation. This recognition is another success for EloQ Communications following this year’s achievements including the best creative marketing companies of 2020 by BestDesigns.co, top branding and digital marketing agencies of 2020 by DesignRush.

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, said: “It is the second consecutive year that DesignRush acknowledges our contribution in the global PR industry. The endorsement, on one hand, recognizes our tremendous efforts in catering to our clients who want to maximize marketing campaigns in Vietnam, and another hand, motivates our staff to try their best to help brands leverage their positions and credibility among consumers in Vietnam.”

EloQ Communications, whose expertise in public relations, digital marketing, content marketing and copywriting and more, has been acclaimed as a communications representative in Vietnam market for a portfolio of global brands including Rakuten Viber, Duolingo, Techtronic Industries and among others.

On this occasion, DesignRush outlined the key trends driving the market growth. According to their report, the top public relations trends of 2020 are: Leveraging digital channels and improving analytics for measurement; Working with influencers and micro-influencers; and Ethical and transparent communications with external stakeholders.

The global public relations (PR) market was worth $63.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to surpass a value of $93 billion by the end of 2022.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com