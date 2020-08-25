Volunteers Sow the Seeds for Children’s Gardening Classes at Clearwater Community Gardens

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Bringing a healthy start of the school year to children in need, the Clearwater Community Gardens will be piloting their Children’s Gardening Course starting on September 5th. The youth of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (PCFAPA) will get their hands dirty as the children learn the importance of environmentalism and the ecosystem while growing their favorite flowers, fruits and veggies.

Dora Starling, President of PCFAPA said, “This is an exciting opportunity for our kids to learn more about sustainability and how life interacts with itself in nature. Now more than ever, it’s important that the kids get outside and away from their electronics.”

The course features three subjects that children will learn through hands-on exercises and simple principles: soil, container gardening and seeds. The final exercise on the course requires that they decorate a small gardening pot and use it to successfully grow a tomato plant with the help of their parents.

With the help of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, the Gardens have designed the course in such a way that it can be easily understood by children of all ages. The Garden plans to expand the course as it progresses to more advanced levels, enabling older youth to stretch out their green-thumbs.

Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said “Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others that they should.’ The lessons that these children will learn by the Gardens and PCFAPA’s unified efforts will go a long ways in preserving our environment.”

While the course is a new service provided by the Garden, the Garden primarily leases plots to people in the Clearwater community. Additional perks to those leasing include a walk-through pollinator garden and 4 honey bee hives to help pollinate plants so that a bountiful and organic harvest is sown throughout the year.

To learn more information about the Gardens or the children’s gardening course, please email howard@clearwatercommunitygardens.org.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 28 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. CCV provides its services at no cost to nonprofits as a means of creating a safer community by uniting nonprofits towards the common goal of improving the community.