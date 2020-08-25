Canada Immigration Continue to Rise Despite the Pandemic

Ontario, Canada, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Well, if you catch the sight of the latest Canada Immigration News, it has been noticed that the demand for the maple country continues to rise despite the pandemic. It is evident from the latest report released by the WES (World Education Services) that nowadays more and more aspirants are interested in moving to the maple nation to climb ladders of success.

The Coronavirus is driving more interest amongst the individuals to move to the maple country. The Express Entry Draws is a clear indication and positive indication that this country is still inviting millions of immigrants with benevolent attitudes. You all might be aware that Immigration is a major driver of economic growth and Canada’s population growth. Many Canadian Employers are heavily reliant on the newbies so that vacancies can be filled.

The IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) is conducting more program-specific draws inviting the candidates who applied under the Canadian Experience Class and Provincial Nominee Programs. Since March, the more folks are invited under both the classes. If you look at the scenario of the last five months, near about 40,000 invitations has been issued to the folks who applied under the CEC and PNP program.

The main reason behind the increased immigration is that the negative impact on the Canadian Economy is less than in India when it comes to both overall economic conditions and the availability of ample job opportunities. That’s the only reason why more and more people are immigrating to the maple country from India in search of better opportunities and career prospects, that’re likely less In India.

Why Immigrants Play a Vital Role in Driving Economic Growth

Canada’s benevolent attitude towards the immigrants is good news for those who’re looking forward to getting settled in the maple country. The newbies play a major role in the development of the economy and are a major driver for economic growth. Despite the corona crisis and unemployment, this nation is still facing a shortage of talent due to increased retirement rates and a decreasing pool of workforce every year.

So, this nation is ready to welcome the aspirants who’ve the vim and vigour to contribute towards the Canadian Economy and development of the provinces as a whole. The Canadian Government thinks that immigrants are the ones who can help in the economic recovery of the economy.

Success is attainable for all the Newcomers in the Maple Country

The current demographic trends indicate that newcomers play an increasingly popular role in the labour market. They’re the ones who can bridge the gap that exists in the labour market. Immigrants have been a major part of labour supply over the last 2 decades and this trend is expected to continue in the future.

New Permanent Residents come to this new nation for a number of primary reasons (including economic reasons. Reuniting with family and many more). Moreover, the primary reason for moving to the new country is to become a contributing part in the workforce. Well, there are many pathways you can ride your vehicle on such as the Express Entry Program, PNP, Quebec Skilled Worker’s Program, Family Sponsorship programs and many more.

When you move to this new nation, attaining success becomes a cakewalk for you as there is no dearth of opportunities in the maple leaf nation. Immigration is not only essential for the integration of new immigrants coming to Canada but also to maximize the benefits to the Canadian economy. Moreover, it is also essential to provide great recovery to the entire economy.

Source:http://prsync.com/aptech-visa/canada-immigration-continue-to-rise-despite-the-pandemic-3320835/