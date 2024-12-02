Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Research: Opportunities in Orthopedic Surgeries

The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and surge in number of orthopedic surgeries are likely to drive the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in developing advanced orthopedic grafts & substitutes and rising investments by leading players to meet increasing global demand for advanced grafts have further escalated the industry expansion.

Increasing demand for developing biocompatible bone grafts to reduce adverse reactions is driving the market. Increasing use of synthetic bone grafts with Hydroxyapatite and Tricalcium Phosphate, which has shown better biocompatibility as compared to others, is fueling the market growth. Market players are continuously developing new products with better biocompatibility, bioactivity, and suitable mechanical properties. For instance, in October 2020, Graftys received Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification for its Sterile Calcium Phosphate Resorbable Bone Void Fillers and related delivery systems in Australia, Brazil, Canada, and U.S. It also received CE recertification in Europe.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market

The increasing use of bone grafts in density is propelling the growth of dental bone grafts and substitutes market. The bone grafts are mostly used as a scaffold and filler to facilitate bone formation and promote healing. Dental implant surgery has now become very popular with advanced surgical techniques such as bone grafts and bone regeneration. Moreover, increasing demand and success rates of dental implants are fueling market growth. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, as of 2020, the number of people getting dental implants has risen by 500,000 annually. The source also reported a success rate of 95% in the implant dentistry segment. Around 5 million implant procedures are performed in the U.S. every year.

Synthetic bone graft technology is benefiting advanced medicine, but the cost of such technologies is high, thus restraining market growth. The average price of DBM ranges from USD 600 to USD 865; that of bone morphogenetic protein matrix ranges from USD 3,450 to USD 5,000, and of synthetic ceramic & polymer-based bone grafts ranges from USD 893 to USD 2,000. In addition, reimbursement policies vary based on autografts and bone graft substitutes used, which increase the cost of procedures. This helps avoid incisions and difficulty in obtaining donor grafts. Therefore, the high cost of associated devices and technologies may hinder market growth.

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Report Highlights

The allograft segment held the largest revenue share of 60.2% in 2024 and is anticipated to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

In the application segment, the spinal fusion sub-segment held the largest market share of 60.1% in 2024.

The rising adoption of grafts for dental procedures is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the dental segment throughout the forecast period. The grafts are usually used as scaffolds and filler to facilitate bone formation as well as to promote healing.

North America bone grafts and substitutes market dominated the global market in 2024 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.1%.

Some of the leading players include Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, and DePuy Synthes, as they have maintained their market position during the forecast period in terms of product penetration, regional presence, revenue, as well as strategic initiatives.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Prosthetics And Orthotics Market: The global prosthetics and orthotics market size was estimated at USD 6.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Tendonitis Treatment Market: The global tendonitis treatment market size was estimated at USD 232.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bone grafts and substitutes market on the basis of material type, application, and region:

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Others

Synthetic Ceramics HAP β-TCP α-TCP Bi-phasic Calcium Phosphates (BCP) Others Composites Polymers Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)



Bone Grafts And Substitutes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Craniomaxillofacial

Dental

Foot & Ankle

Joint Reconstruction

Long Bone

Spinal Fusion

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Norway Sweden

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa UAE Kuwait Saudi Arabia



Order a free sample PDF of the Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.