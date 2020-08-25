360Quadrants Releases Best Website Builder Software Providers

A Website Builder Software allows users to instantly and effortlessly create a website with the help of built-in features and functionalities. Best Website Builder Software is equipped with a drag-and-drop functionality that helps users in personalizing elements on a page from a library of layouts and web page templates. Website builder software is available in online as well as offline formats, the major difference is that of an internet connection. It is comparatively less expensive, time-efficient, offers a vast library of templates and customization options, and can be used by even those who do not have experience in developing websites.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on best website builder software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions for their businesses. Ranking Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the website builder software industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis which helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

CATEGORIZATION OF WEBSITE BUILDER SOFTWARE PROVIDERS

Company evaluation was conducted for 20+ companies offering best website builder software services out of which 16 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Squarespace, ClickFunnels, Duda, Hubspot, WordPress, and Elementor have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategies. These vendors also have been operational in the Website Builder Software market by offering highly customized and easily deployable software for their commercial clients, combined with their robust business strategies to achieve sustained growth in the market.

Zoho Sites and GoDaddy have been identified as innovators as these companies have innovative portfolios of the best Website Builder Software and a potential to build strong business strategies to be at par with their business growth. These vendors have been providing the best Website Builder Software offerings as per customer demands.

Constant Contact and devKit have been identified as the emerging players in the best Website Builder Software market. These companies are specialized in offering highly niche and personalized solutions and services to their clients. They have also been focused on making acquisitions and improving their sales abilities in numerous regions to offer their integrated services to a wide range of clients.

Jimdo, Thrive, POWr, Doodlekit, Optimizepress, and WPBakery have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have strong portfolios of the best Website Builder Software solutions and services and also have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

Top companies in the Website Builder Software market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Website Builder Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weightage is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as e-Commerce Platforms, Affiliate Marketing Software, and CRM Software.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441