Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market Poised for Steady Growth at 4.4% CAGR By 2032 | FMI Study

The Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market, minimally invasive procedures used to treat painful vertebral compression fractures, is expected to experience a steady increase in demand over the coming years. A projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% indicates a promising trajectory for this market segment.

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty are minimally invasive, image-guided surgical procedures performed to treat the Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF). VCFs can lead to back pain, reduced physical activity, depression, loss of independence, decreased lung capacity, and difficulty sleeping. Bone cement is injected into the backbone (vertebra) to provide support to the broken bone. Due to osteoporosis, vascular malformation or, less commonly, cancer fractures can be caused in the vertebra. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty help the patient to regain functional abilities and avoid further vertebral collapse. Kyphoplasty is an advanced version of Vertebroplasty which can stabilize the fracture, restore height and reduce deformities.

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

The vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty devices market is growing due to limitations in the traditional techniques for the treatment of vertebral compression fractures. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty are advanced procedures which result in pain relief, stabilization of the fracture and avoid the “Downward spiral” of untreated osteoporosis. Due to the increase in the ageing population, patients suffering from osteoporosis are also increasing.

Additional benefits of the surgery which are the key drivers for this market are:

Short surgical time. The patient gets discharged in less than one day.

General anaesthesia is required. No bracing is required.

Patients can quickly return to the normal activities of daily living.

Complications like bleeding, infection post-surgery and chances of occurrence of another fracture are few restraints for the Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market.

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Overview

The vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty devices market is growing due to the increased incidence of Vertebral Compression Fractures (VCF) occurring due to an increase in the ageing population. VCF is a major issue in the western countries driving the market growth. Overall Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty devices market will grow globally, however, the growth rate in the Asia Pacific region will be higher as compared to the European and North American markets.

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region in the Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market due to the high volumes of surgical procedures being performed. Also, the availability of established healthcare infrastructure, the high contribution of healthcare to the economy, and patient compliance are the reasons for the high demand in North America. Europe has the second largest Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market due to vast technological advancement in terms of the healthcare sector. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a good rate as compared to NA and Europe as there is ample market opportunity in countries like India and China.

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market are Depuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Osseon LLC., Alphatec Spine, Inc., TAEYEON MEDICAL Co., Ltd., G-21 s.r.l., BMK Global Medical Company, Medtronic, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc. and SOMATEX to name a few.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Based on the surgery type

Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Based on product type

Vertebroplasty devices

Needle

Cement mixing and delivery devices

X-ray Device

Kyphoplasty Devices

Balloon

Needle

X- ray Device

