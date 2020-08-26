Arthroscopy Instruments Market : Rising Geriatric Population and Incidence of Target Conditions

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The high incidence of sport-related injuries; technological advancements in arthroscopy products; and efficient reimbursement systems in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. This report broadly segments the global market into type, applications, and end user.

The global arthroscopy instruments market is expected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.89 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Arthroscopy Instruments Market by Type (Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization System, Surgical Shaver, RF Ablation, Fluid Management), Application (Knee, Hip, Shoulder), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics) . On the basis of type, the market is categorized into arthroscopic implants, arthroscope, visualization system, RF ablation system, motorized shavers, and fluid management system.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238516643

Based on end users, arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers & clinics. Hospitals are expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the large number of surgeries that are performed in hospitals.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, and other arthroscopy applications. Other arthroscopy applications include hip, foot, ankle, elbow, and wrist arthroscopy. The other applications segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the study period due to the rising number of hip arthroscopy surgeries and rising focus of manufacturers towards developing new instruments for complex hip arthroscopy surgeries.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World (RoW)

The report covers the arthroscopy instruments market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017, however, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the growing patient pool and on-going positive changes in healthcare infrastructure in that region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=238516643

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major players of the market are Arthrex (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), CONMED (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Karl Storz (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), MEDICON (Germany), Sklar (US), Millennium (US), and GPC Medical (India).