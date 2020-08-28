Garage Doors Are Us Announce Business Milestone

Christchurch, New Zealand, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Garage Doors Are Us is excited to announce their new business milestone, reaching top provider in Christchurch for garage door services. The company is delighted to provide customers with the exceptional service they need to keep their residential or commercial garage door systems working.

Known as the specialists in the area for quality repairs, Garage Doors Are Us supplies customers with the services virtually all make and model garage door systems. These include tilt, sectional, and custom garages. Their technicians can replace worn out or broken parts like springs, locks, power arms, and much more.

For many residential customers in the Christchurch area, affordability is a top concern. Here is where Garage Doors Are Us does it better than the competition. In addition to their 20 years of experience, the company also provides customers with great rates on all their repairs, installations, and services. This also includes emergency repairs.

With emergency services from Garage Doors Are Us, one of their knowledgeable and friendly technicians are available quickly. In many cases, within a couple of hours from receiving a phone call for service. Many of the problems can be addressed and fixed, same-day. Some of these situations include overhead doors not working; garage door remote isn’t working, door jamming, and more.

Garage Doors Area Us are known for their skills and expertise for replacing old auto closers, with units that match their customers’ existing door. Every service and replacement is backed with a manufacturer’s warranty, to give customers added peace of mind.

Owned and operated by David Nuttall since 2002, Mr. Nuttall is a qualified engineer with years of experience. The garage door company has been committed to delivering exceptional customer service residents throughout New Zealand can trust. All work performed is backed with a 3-month personal guarantee on workmanship. Mr. Nuttall had this to say about his guarantee, “We stand by the quality of our work and ensure you will be 100% satisfied with our service.”

Garage door problems can happen at any time. With Garage Doors Are Us, the Christchurch residents, property managers, and commercial customers always have a dependable garage door professional they can trust for quality service. With their full-service solutions, customers can enjoy affordable installations, repairs, and replacements.

For more information about Garage Doors Are Us visit https://www.garagedoorsareus.nz/. For questions please call +64 27 746 0619 or send an email to info@garagedoorsareus.nz.