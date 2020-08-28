Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Upstate NY Office on Their 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the company’s branch in upstate New York.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The upstate New York branch first opened its doors in 1985, and together with the Syracuse site, serves the region with a combined industry experience of 275 years. “In the last three years, we’ve quickly become a best-in-class Demand Creation Distributor,” said Jake Willebrandt, General Manager of the branch. “The depth of knowledge of each individual, combined with the ongoing training by Future Electronics, has enabled us to build lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers.”

The regional market continues to diversify, with many technology incubators coming to life, while the Defense, Medical and Industrial segments remain strong. Last fall, the branch hosted its first Tech Fair, which the market hadn’t seen in over five years. The event brought together over 20 suppliers and 100 customers, and team members received an overwhelmingly positive response.

“I’m always impressed with our team’s ability to size up new opportunities,” Willebrandt said. “The relationships that they build continue to be an annuity for us as people come and go from company to company.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the upstate New York team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

