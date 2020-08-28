Ecosmob Announce Launch of Blended Call Center Solution for Business Use

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, globally reputed developer of VoIP solutions for telecom, VoIP service providers and businesses, announced launch of blended call center solution for use in business environments. Speaking on the occasion the company’s VP said, “Ecosmob blended call center solution is the perfect communication platform business. It replaces IP PBX and allows exceptional ease of use as well as superior customer service in addition to permitting outbound campaigns through a unified interface.”

Unlike general contact center solutions that are typically configured for inbound or outbound operations, this blended call center solution permits both activities. The software maintains parallel lines of inbound and outbound communications while confluencing data in the CRM. This proves immensely helpful since outbound campaigns generate leads that arrive via the inbound channel and are funneled into the CRM. Marketers can follow up with ease and do it fast.

At the same time Ecosmob offers layering of social media on top of the Unified communication architecture that ties together fax, email, voice, chat, SMS and video into a single dashboard.

The voice part of inbound side includes such key features like SIP trunk management, DID management, smart auto dialers, find me/follow me, mobility integration and live all monitoring as well as IVR for self service. The outbound side incorporates IVR, SMS and voice with intelligent dialers and CRM integration built into campaign management. Everything integrates with the CRM.

A typical business scenario is one in which customer service is indispensable. Instead of outsourcing this aspect to call centers, businesses can move it in-house and benefit by staff topic expertise in providing fast and personalized customer experiences. At the same time, with the outbound features businesses no longer have to rely on external agencies for surveys and sales campaigns. You can easily launch sales campaigns for festive seasons, for off season, for peak season and for any other period to stay on top of consumer consciousness.

Ecosmob blended contact center software is not just about customer service and sales campaigns. It can serve as a replacement for the traditional IP PBX, providing better functionality and more features that lead to better customer interactions. The WebRTC audio-video chat and conference can be put to good use to serve customers and for office collaboration as well as training. It becomes the core of communications and these rich features enhance productivity and efficiency of employees.

The blended call center solution for business works great for capturing and analyzing data, a feature that is more advanced than that found in IP PBX. The CRM maintains list of contacts as well as consumer data. It proves helpful for outbound services and also for inbound customer service, providing instantaneous display of records. Employees can do more with less stress and effort. Add to this mix social media channels and your entire communication practice evolves to be in line with current generation expectations.

Ecosmob provides the software, assists with integration of the software into existing setup and handles training as well as maintenance support. “You handle your business; we take care of your communication platform,” quipped the VP.

Businesses interested in blended call center solutions as the best progressive step can get in touch by phone on 91 7778842856, 1-303-997-3139 or chat live on https://www.ecosmob.com/call-center-solution/#Contact-us.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12835686-ecosmob-announce-launch-of-blended-call-center-solution-for-business-use.html