Prefilled Syringes Market Worth $6.36 Billion | Growth Drivers | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

According to the new market research report “Prefilled Syringes Market by Material (Glass, Plastic), Type (Conventional, Safety), Design (Dual & Single-Chamber, Customized ), Region (North America (U.S.), Europe (Germany, UK, France), Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China)) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The Prefilled Syringes Market is expected to reach USD 6.36 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Technological Advancements

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Benefits Associated With Prefilled Syringes

1. Benefits to Healthcare Professionals

2. Benefits to Patients

Implementation of Needlestick Legislations

Growth Opportunities:

Surge of Biologics and Biosimilar in the Pharmaceutical Market

Increasing Launch of Injectable Drugs in Prefilled Forms

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into glass prefilled syringes and plastic prefilled syringes. The glass prefilled syringes segment is expected to account for the largest of the market in 2016. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high use of glass in manufacturing syringes owing to its nonreactive nature and heat and chemical resistance.

On the basis of type, the Prefilled Syringes Market is categorized into conventional prefilled syringes and safety prefilled syringes. The conventional prefilled syringes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The increasing adoption of self-administered injectable drugs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the benefits offered by prefilled syringes over traditional vial syringe systems are the key factors responsible for the growth of this segment.

On the basis of design, the market is segmented into single-chamber, dual-chamber, and customized prefilled syringes. The single-chamber prefilled syringes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The increasing adoption of self-administered parental drugs and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically, the global prefilled syringes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe commanded a major share of the syringes market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market can be attributed to the increasing demand for self-administered treatments and high penetration of self-injection devices, growing aging population, and increasing prevalence of diabetes.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Ompi (Italy), Catalent, Inc. (U.S.), Weigao Group (China), Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and MedPro Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players in the prefilled syringes market.