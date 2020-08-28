Automotive Fastener Market Manufacturing Expenses, Leading Dealers and Research Report

The global automotive fastener market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

Global automotive fastener market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The automotive fastener is the mechanical parts that allow binding two or more parts of the vehicle. 

Key Players:

  • Wurth
  • Araymond
  • ITW
  • KAMAX
  • STANLEY
  • Aoyama Seisakusho
  • Meidoh 

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are the rising use of enhanced technology, the rise in global automotive companies, and the new trends and developments in automotive fastener sector. However, the emergency of substitutes for automotive fasteners may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Automotive fastener market is segmented based on product type, characteristics, material type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, application, and region.

Market Segment: 

Key Type:

  • Steel Fasteners
  • Aluminum Fasteners
  • Copper Fasteners
  • Plastic Fasteners 

Key Regions

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights: 

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the significant share of the automotive fastener industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the rise in the sale of vehicles, the growing production of vehicles, and the high demand from the end-users. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of the automotive fastener in this region.

