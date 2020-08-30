360Quadrants Publishes Best E-Commerce Platforms in 2020

Pune, India , 2020-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

E-commerce platform allows organizations to offer goods and services digitally. This platform handles back-end processes such as billing, order processing, product control, and customer support. With an integrated e-commerce platform, all these functions can be handled from a unified interface, and switching between the apps gets eliminated. This, in return, enhance employee productivity and allows organizations to serve customers better.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their specific requirements.

E-commerce Platforms Competitive Landscape

360Quadrants evaluated over 40 companies in the E-Commerce Platforms space, out of which, 19 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce , and Ecwid have been recognized as visionary leaders as they have established product offerings, and they focus on further strengthening their market position.

Shopmatic, Zepo, Zoey, Ecomchain, and Storm have been considered as innovators. These companies focus on product innovations and invest heavily in R&D to expand their product portfolios.

Digital River, Handshake, Kartrocket, and Teespring have been listed as emerging companies. These players provide a unique range of products but have a limited market approach.

2Checkout, Paypro Global, Square E-Commerce, nopCommerce, Sellfy, and Prestashop have been identified as dynamic differentiators. These companies rely mostly on their innovative research and development infrastructure.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

Top Companies in E-Commerce Platforms will be rated using the following methodology –

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage, or sector footprint. Approximately 100+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the top E-Commerce Platforms. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

