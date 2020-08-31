Green Building Materials Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2025

31st Aug 2020 – Global Green Building Materials Market is anticipated to reach USD 364.6 billion by 2022. In Green Building Materials, the recycled products are mainly used as a material, which improve the quality of life and production environment. These materials helping conservation of non-renewable properties and decrease environmental influence related to processing, fabrication, installation, recycling of building materials, disposal, and transportation. To address several environmental challenges the green building materials are working in construction industry, comprising natural resource depletion, loss of biodiversity, atmospheric pollution, contamination of fresh water resources, and anomalous climate change.

In addition, the low maintenance and operational pressure and costs of environmental regulations relating to productions are the key factors that propel the green building materials industry worldwide. On the other hand, irregular application of energy guidelines and extremely price-sensitive customers may restrain the growth of market. The green building materials market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Green building materials industry may be explored by type, applications, and geography. The market may be explored by product as Structural, Interior, Exterior, and Others. Amongst the products, structural products segment accounted for 60%. This segment is anticipated to raise at a CAGR of 11.4% over the upcoming period.

Green building materials market may be explored by application as Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Interior Finishing, Exterior Siding, and Others. The “Insulation” segment is projected to reach 85.9 billion by 2022. However, high stages of energy maintenance, and growing construction activities in the commercial and residential sector are anticipated to help in the development of this sector in the upcoming period.

Moreover, Roofing segment is the second foremost market; followed by framing segment in the years to come. Increasing acceptance of non-toxic recycled rubber roofing owing to its superior durability and weather-resistance is anticipated to propel the demand for roofing products in the forecast period.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the green building materials market include Interface, AMVIC Building Systems, Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmbH, BASF SE, and Bauder Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Green Building Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

