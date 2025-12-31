Cyclopentane Market Expansion Driven by Refrigeration Demand Growth

The global cyclopentane market was valued at USD 358.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 675.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for refrigerators, insulated containers, and construction insulation materials, where cyclopentane is increasingly used as an efficient and environmentally friendly blowing agent.

Stringent government regulations aimed at phasing out hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) are a key factor supporting the increased adoption of cyclopentane as a viable alternative. Policies promoting sustainable materials and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices have accelerated the use of cyclopentane across multiple applications. In addition, growing awareness of its favorable properties—such as low environmental impact, energy efficiency, and wide applicability—is expected to further stimulate market demand.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2021, accounting for a revenue share of 40.4%, supported by rapid industrialization and strong demand from the appliance and construction sectors.

Europe is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%, driven by stringent environmental regulations and the early adoption of sustainable refrigerants.

By function, the blowing agent and refrigerants segment held the largest revenue share of 62.6% in 2021, reflecting cyclopentane’s extensive use in polyurethane foam applications.

By application, the refrigerators segment led the market with a 63.2% share in 2021, supported by rising global demand for energy-efficient cooling appliances.

Market Size and CAGR

2021 Market Size: USD 358.5 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 675.7 million

CAGR (2022–2030): 7.3%

Largest Regional Market (2021): Asia Pacific

The cyclopentane market experienced short-term disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic due to border closures, supply chain interruptions, and temporary industrial shutdowns in 2020. These factors resulted in a notable supply gap. However, demand from the medical and food sectors surged, driving increased requirements for refrigerators, freezers, and cold storage solutions. This trend supported market recovery in 2021. Although crude oil supply volatility and price fluctuations caused by the Russia–Ukraine conflict impacted the market in early 2022, the overall outlook remains positive for the forecast period.

Continuous research and development activities and technological advancements are encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly blowing agents. The growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and preventing ozone layer depletion has further increased the demand for green cyclopentane. Its expanding use across refrigeration, insulation, and industrial applications is expected to sustain long-term market growth.

Cyclopentane is produced through crude oil processing and the copolymerization of ethylene with hydrocarbons. It is widely used as a blowing agent in polyurethane foam and as a solvent in synthetic resins and rubber adhesives. Rising sustainability awareness and regulatory pressure to reduce CO₂ emissions have compelled manufacturers to invest in R&D and increasingly adopt cyclopentane-based solutions.

Regulatory frameworks such as the Montreal Protocol significantly influence market growth. As a signatory, the United States is required to gradually reduce HCFC consumption and production, with a complete phase-out targeted by 2030. HCFC usage was mandated to decline to 90% of baseline levels by 2015 and to 99.5% below baseline levels by 2020. These regulatory milestones continue to create favorable conditions for cyclopentane adoption.

Key Companies and Market Share Insights

The cyclopentane market is highly competitive, with the presence of both global and regional players. Companies are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market position. Significant investments in research and development are focused on enhancing product performance, improving sustainability, and expanding application areas.

In February 2022, Zeon Corporation acquired Aurora Microplates, a leading manufacturer of high-performance microplates, to strengthen its product offerings in research and diagnostics. Such strategic moves reflect the industry’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth.

Prominent players operating in the global cyclopentane market include:

HCS Group GmbH

Dymatic Chemicals, Inc.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

SK geo centric Co. Ltd

LG Chem

Maruzen Petrochemical

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

YEOCHUN NCC CO. LTD

SOUTH HAMPTON RESOURCES

ZEON CORPORATION

Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global cyclopentane market is set to witness robust growth through 2030, driven by stringent environmental regulations, increasing demand for energy-efficient refrigeration and insulation materials, and the global shift toward sustainable alternatives to HCFCs. Despite short-term challenges related to supply chain disruptions and raw material price volatility, ongoing technological advancements, regulatory support, and rising sustainability awareness are expected to create favorable growth opportunities, positioning cyclopentane as a key material in environmentally responsible industrial applications.

