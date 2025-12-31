Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growth Fueled by High Density Needs

The global data center liquid cooling market was valued at USD 5.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.77 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 21.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the rising adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI applications.

As global data generation continues to surge, traditional air-cooling methods are reaching efficiency limits, prompting data centers to adopt liquid cooling systems. These systems are more effective at absorbing and transferring heat, enabling better heat dissipation and lower energy consumption.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a significant share of nearly 39.0% in 2024.

The U.S. data center liquid cooling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

By component, the solution segment captured the largest revenue share of 60.0% in 2024.

Within solutions, direct liquid cooling dominated with over 68.0% revenue share in 2024.

By service type, installation and deployment accounted for the largest share at over 46.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.38 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17.77 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 21.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

The increasing deployment of HPC applications, AI, and machine learning is another critical factor driving market growth. High-performance workloads generate significant heat, making liquid cooling essential for maintaining system performance and reliability. Industries such as healthcare, automotive, and finance are increasingly relying on high-density server environments, further boosting demand.

Sustainability initiatives also play a significant role in the market. Liquid cooling reduces energy consumption compared to traditional air cooling, helping organizations achieve greener operations and meet environmental regulations. For example, in May 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) allocated USD 40 million to fund 15 projects aimed at developing energy-efficient cooling solutions for data centers. Considering that cooling systems can account for up to 40% of a data center’s total energy usage, such initiatives are pivotal for enhancing sustainability.

Advancements in liquid cooling technologies, including immersion cooling and direct-to-chip cooling, continue to expand market opportunities. These technologies improve heat transfer efficiency while reducing space and maintenance costs, encouraging broader adoption among data centers handling high-performance workloads.

Order a free sample PDF of the Data Center Insulation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Data Center Liquid Cooling Companies

Leading companies shaping the market include:

Alfa Laval

Asetek, Inc.

Asperitas

COOLIT SYSTEMS

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu

Hitachi, Ltd.

Iceotope Technologies

Lenovo Group Limited

LiquidStack

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NTT Ltd.

Schneider Electric

STULZ GMBH

Vertiv Group Corp.

Conclusion

The global data center liquid cooling market is poised for substantial growth, driven by energy efficiency, HPC and AI adoption, and sustainability initiatives. North America continues to dominate, while the Asia Pacific region presents rapid growth opportunities. As advanced cooling technologies evolve and investments in energy-efficient infrastructure increase, liquid cooling is set to become the preferred solution for modern high-performance data centers.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.