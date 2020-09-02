Pen Needles Market | Growing at a CAGR of 10.8% | Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for pen needles. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information about the market, peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and market sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Thirdly, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Finally, the market breakdown and data triangulation method was used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Pen Needles Market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) launched its BD Ultra-Fine micro pen needle 6mm x 32G in the market.

In 2016, Ypsomed (Switzerland) entered into an agreement with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical (China) with an aim to distribute its mylife Clickfine pen needles in China.

In 2015, Ypsomed (Switzerland) launched mylife Clickfine DiamondTip pen needles.

Browse 87 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=75948613

The 8mm segment accounted for the largest share of the pen needles market

On the basis of length, the market is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm. In 2018, the 8mm segment accounted for the largest share of the pen needles market. Growth in this market is largely driven by the high adoption of these needles among diabetes patients. However, the usage of these needles is likely to witness a decrease in the coming years due to the increased usage of shorter needles that cause less pain and enable easy insulin administration

The insulin therapy segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of therapy, the pen needles market is segmented into insulin, GLP-1, growth hormone, and other therapies such as osteoporosis, fertility, and obesity. The insulin therapy segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the high and growing diabetic population globally. Since pen needles need to be replaced after every injection, the rising use of insulin pens is a major factor driving the demand for pen needles. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles in several North American, European, and Asian countries is the other major factor driving the demand for pen needles.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=75948613

North America dominated the pen needles market in 2018. The large share of the North American pen needles market can primarily be attributed growing diabetes prevalence and favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles, federal initiatives to create awareness about injection techniques, increasing market penetration by leading players, and the development of improved pen needle technologies. For instance, Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland) has launched mylife Clickfine DiamondTip pen needles with the innovative 6-bevel technology, and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) has upgraded its pen needles with the PentaPoint and EasyFlow technology.

Key Market Players;

The key players in the pen needles market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), and Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and Owen Mumford (UK).

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) is a leading company in the field of drugs delivery systems. The company is a pioneer in the field of pen needles. The company offers a wide range of products including both standard and safety pen needles, such as BD Ultra-Fine Nano, BD PentaPoint products, and BD AutoShield Duo Pen Needles. BD also collaborates with universities, medical centers, and other entities to conduct R&D programs to support its efforts in specialized fields. In order to maintain its position, the company has adopted growth strategies, such as geographical expansions and product launches. The company opened its Advanced Diabetes Care facility in Andover, Massachusetts, US, in 2015.