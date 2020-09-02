Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2022

02nd Aug 2020 – Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 6.42 billion by 2022. Ultraviolet (UV) irradiation is used for multiple purposes in water treatment. It is working as a disinfection process that inactivates waterborne pathogens without chemicals. Also, it is used for the removal of inorganic and organic chemicals including chloramines, ozone, chlorine, and total organic carbon (TOC). The increasing awareness among customers regarding technology coupled with high investments by governments globally to employ advanced water treatment technologies is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming period. The UV Disinfection Equipment market size is expected to register a CAGR of 23.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

UV disinfection equipment could be explored by application as water treatment, air treatment, wastewater treatment, surface disinfection, process water treatment, and others. The “wastewater treatment” segment is anticipated to hold the large market share in the next couple of years due to the rapid growth of textile, chemical and oil & gas industries in developing countries. Additionally, the increasing investments in wastewater treatment recycling by various public and private bodies are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. The “air treatment” segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the upcoming period due to growing consumer inclination towards health and safety.

Access Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ultraviolet-uv-disinfection-equipment-market

The factors that play an important role in the growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing need for environmental friendly disinfection system, increasing use of UV led in disinfection saves energy, increasing demand for clean & safe drinking water due to rising population & declining freshwater resources, technologically advancements and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, easy installation and low environmental impacts associated with the ultraviolet disinfection system as compared to conventional chemical disinfection methods are major factors driving the growth if market in the upcoming period.

However, low cost of conventional disinfectants like chlorine, decline in the share of food & beverage, lack of treating the residuals by UV disinfection equipment are negatively impacting the growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on type, component, application, end user and geography. The market is classified into component such as UV lamps, reactor chamber, quartz sleeve, controller unit, power supply unit, sensors, solenoid valves, wiping systems and others.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market include Greenway Technologies, Severn Trent Plc, Xylem Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Trojan Technologies, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., Evoqua Water technologies, Green Water Technologies, Advanced UV, Enaqua, Hydro-photon and Spectral Innovations Ltd. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Request a Sample Copy of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ultraviolet-uv-disinfection-equipment-market/request-sample

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the coming years due to increasing use of the UV disinfection technology in water & wastewater and food & beverage industry. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest region and is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the projected period. The rapidly growing population in India and China coupled with declining freshwater resources due to unusual rainfalls is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com