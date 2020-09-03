Slide Stainers Market | Major Factors Influencing the Growth of the Market

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

[140 Pages Report] The slide stainers market was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period includes 2018 to 2023.

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, and forecast the global slide stainers market on the basis of product, technology, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions; product launches; expansions; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the slide staining market

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in terms of key market developments, product portfolios, market share analysis and financials

On the basis of product, the reagents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness, and growing demand for automation in diagnostics and clinical research.

Based on technology, the hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) segment accounted for the largest share of the global slide stainers market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that H&E staining is the initial staining technique for various diseases and is associated with better quality, ease of use, and higher throughput than most other staining technologies.

Geographically, the global slide stainers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The prominent players in the global slide stainers market are Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US)