Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market | Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine | North America holds the largest share

According to the new market research report “Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The Humanized Mouse Models Market to reach USD 128.9 million, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The Humanized Rat Models Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Opportunity: Increased production of monoclonal antibodies;

With personalized medicine gaining in importance, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) showcase an enormous potential to treat a wide range of diseases. This is a positive indicator for market growth as mouse models are extensively used in the production of mAbs. Researchers have replaced few parts of mouse antibodies with human components; the final antibodies with a mixture of human and mouse components are known as chimeric antibodies. Some monoclonal antibodies are now entirely human as a larger portion of the human component is engrafted in the mouse antibody.

Recent Developments;

China’s Cyagen Biosciences Inc. is selling genetically modified mice for USD 17,000 a pair.

In 2019, Taconic Biosciences launched TRUBIOME a genetically enginerred mice

ARTE10 alzheimers disease mouse model

In 2018, Charles River entered into a collaborative agreement with genOway inorder to access it customers with 2,000 ready-to-use knockout mouse models.

The oncology segment to account for the largest share of the humanized mouse model market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rising number of cancer research activities and increasing innovation to develop humanized mouse models tailored to meet the specific needs of cancer research.

The CROs segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions. The CROs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growth in the number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to CROs.

North America dominated the global humanized mouse models market. Growth in this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing monoclonal antibody production, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.

The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).