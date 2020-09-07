Competent Cells Market Overview – Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — Advancements in molecular cloning research due to the emergence of new technologies and increasing commercial demand for molecular cloned products and recombinant proteins are the major factors driving the growth of the competent cells market.

According to research report the global competent cells market is projected to reach $2.22 billion by 2022 from $1.37 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

• Based on application, the competent cells market is broadly segmented into cloning, protein expression, and other applications. Cloning is expected to command the largest share of this market in 2017. Increasing research on cloning, driven by government support and funding is among the major factors driving market growth in this segment.

• Based on the type of competent cells, the market is segmented into chemically competent cells and electrocompetent cells. The growth of the chemically competent cells segment can be attributed to the rising intensity of research (due to technological advancement) and availability of government support, along with the growing market demand for molecular cloned products.

• On the basis of end user, the competent cells market is segmented into academic research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Key players operating in the competent cells market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), New England Biolabs (U.S.), Takara Bio (Japan), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Lucigen (Epicenter) (Illumina) (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), OriGene Technologies (U.S.), Bioline (U.K.), Zymo Research (U.S.), Beijing TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Source BioScience (U.K.), IBA GmBH (Germany), Genewiz (U.S.), BioDynamics Laboratory, Inc. (Japan), GCC Biotech (India), SMOBIO Technology (Taiwan), GeneScript Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Life Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Cell Applications, Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Genetics (Belgium), Scarab Genomics, LLC (U.S.), and Yeastern Biotech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of the key players in the competent cells market. The company focuses on product launches, acquisitions, and agreements to enhance its presence in the market. In January 2016, Thermo Fisher acquired Affymetrix (U.S.), to strengthen its leadership in biosciences and to create new market opportunities in genetic analysis. Similarly, in February 2014, the company acquired Life Technologies Inc. (U.S.).

Merck KGaA accounted for the second largest share of the competent cells market in 2016. The company focuses on acquisitions and partnerships to maintain its leading position in the market. In November 2015, Merck KGaA acquired Sigma-Aldrich Co., LLC. (U.S.), an established player in the life science industry. Sigma-Aldrich offers a broad range of protein expression products. This acquisition will increase the dominance of Merck KGaA in the competent cells market.

By region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing intensity of research due to technological advancement and increasing commercial needs for genomic and protein expressed products, in North American countries.

