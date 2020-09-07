Artificial Organ And Bionics Market Development Strategies, Competitive Analysis and Future Trends

The global artificial organs and bionics market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global artificial organs and bionics market size worth USD 38.75 billion by 2020 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.3% during the forecast period. An artificial organ is a medical device that can be implanted or integrated in the human body for the purpose of restoring the target function by replacing the natural organ.

Key Players:



Abiomed

Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical

Thoratec Corporation

WorldHeart Corp

Gambro AB

Biomet

Growth Drivers:

Owing to growing R&D expenditure new products such as bionic eye, exoskeleton and bionic orthopedics have been developed. Growing prevalence of acute renal failure and renal disorders because of the lifestyle of the population, increasing organ failures due to aging and age-related disorders, increase in accidents and injuries are expected to promote growth in the number of people undergoing organ transplants and in turn drive market growth.

Product Insights:

Artificial organs

Bionics

Bionic limbs

Brain bionics

Vision bionics

Technology Outlook:

Mechanical bionics

Electronic bionics

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share in the medical bionic implant space and the artificial organ, followed by Europe. The rise in population along with the rising awareness among the patients and players is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. In addition, growing levels of income, increase in the healthcare expenditure, less competition as compared to the mature countries are some of the other factors that are responsible to increase the interest of the market players in the developing markets.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the rapidly growing segment in the future due to the rising medical tourism, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and others.

