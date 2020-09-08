Krish Compusoft Services Pty. Ltd achieves level 2 BEE in South Africa

Centurion, South Africa, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — CS South Africa has transformed its shareholding to 51% black ownership and is proud to have been named a level 2 B-BBEE contributor

KCS is pleased to announce that Krish Compusoft Services Pty. Ltd. (KCS – South Africa) local empowerment ownership has been increased in South Africa, through the transformation of its shareholding to a 51% black South African ownership.

This transformation of ownership illustrates KCS’ commitment for a long-term partnership to support growth, jobs and value creation in South Africa. KCS South Africa is aligned with the vision, which is to increase the meaningful participation of black people in the management, ownership and control of South Africa’s economy.

Vishal Shukla, CEO of KCS says: “KCS, South Africa was incorporated in August 2015 and now we are excited to confirm that KCS is now recognized as an empowering BEE level 2 company, with 51% black ownership. This B-BBEE credentials will not only enable our clients to maximize their own BEE scoring, but is evidence of our commitment to transformation in South Africa. This certification means striving for meaningful partnerships with our clients to make lasting impacts in the local and regional communities in which we operate.”

“We support the government’s program wholeheartedly and are enthusiastic contributor to the future of the South African economy. It aligns with our corporate vision and our commitment to a better world through positive changes” comments Bertus Du Buison, Country Manager, KCS – South Africa.

Ruchir Patel, VP – Business Development, KCS – South Africa added, “We have come a long way from the time we acquired our first customer in 2011. The certification demonstrates our commitment to our operational excellence.”

“We are absolutely delighted with this achievement! This is a significant accomplishment and we are extremely proud of our level 2 BBBEE rating. We are looking forward to our expansion plans in SA in a big way working with some of the top technology companies. KCS is a specialized Microsoft Gold Partner and has been working with some of the top digital and technology companies in South Africa in their digital platform and IT Systems development initiatives.” says, Tanuj Singh, Chief Growth Officer, KCS

About Krish Compusoft Services (KCS)

KCS is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and design. We enable clients in manufacturing, financial services, hi-tech, media, and healthcare to become competitive in their businesses by providing value-based information technology services in onshore, offshore and near-shore models. KCS’s portfolio of services includes enterprise application services, custom application services and specialized services like CX, AI & data analytics, Cloud, IoT and mobility. KCS’s robust delivery processes embrace digitized project management methodologies, embedded within proven practices of Six Sigma, SEI CMMI Level 3, ISO and secure services framework. KCS has presence across the United States, UK, South Africa, Israel, ME and APAC region, including India. For further information, visit www.kcsitglobal.com

South Africa Office Address:

KRISH COMPUSOFT SERVICES PTY. LTD

Southdowns Ridge Office Park,

John Vorster Drive, Centurion, 0157. South Africa

Phone: +27 12 003 3300

E-Mail: cm@kcsitglobal.com

Media Contact

Tanuj Singh

Chief Growth Officer, KCS

Tel: +27 11 083-9928

Email: media@kcsitglobal.com

Bertus Du Buison

Country Manager, KCS – South Africa

Tel: +27 82 450 4068

Email: bertus@kcsitglobal.com