Wavelength Coffee Roasters Launches with A Cleaner, more Sustainable Approach to Coffee

Shirley, MA, 2026-05-12 — /EPR Network/ — Bolton, MA residents Jim and Deanna Varney launched Wavelength Coffee Roasters in late 2025 with a clear goal: rethink how coffee gets sourced, roasted, and packaged. The Shirley-MA based company delivers a smoother cup while reducing environmental impact at every step. And they’re hoping that smooth taste catches on with both consumers and retailers, cafés, and restaurants interested in offering a more sustainable coffee option to their customers.

Wavelength Coffee Roasters takes a modern, technology-driven approach to an industry that has changed very little in more than a century. Instead of using gas-powered drum roasters, the company roasts its beans with all-electric, air-roasting technology powered in part by on-site solar energy. This process produces a clean, ultra-smooth coffee with no bitter aftertaste—and cuts reliance on fossil fuels.

“Coffee is part of people’s daily lives, which makes it a powerful place to make meaningful change,” said Jim Varney, co-founder of Wavelength Coffee Roasters. “We saw an opportunity to rethink the process from the ground up—using better technology and more sustainable practices to create a better cup.”

Wavelength builds sustainability into every stage of production. The company sources beans from forward-thinking farmers who use innovative growing methods to address climate and environmental challenges. After roasting, Wavelength packages its coffee in reusable, fully recyclable steel cans. These containers reduce waste and keep coffee fresher longer than traditional bags.

“Every decision we make connects back to our mission,” said Deanna Varney, co-founder of Wavelength Coffee Roasters. “We want customers to feel good about what they’re drinking—not just how it tastes, but how it’s made.”

Customers can purchase Wavelength Coffee Roasters products online at wavelength-coffee.com and at select Massachusetts retailers, including Concord Market, Wilson Farm, Marshview General Store, and at Revival Café locations in Cambridge. The company is actively expanding its retail footprint and invites store owners, cafés, and restaurant operators to connect about carrying Wavelength coffee.

Wavelength also hosts tastings and cupping events at its Shirley roastery, giving customers a chance to experience the difference firsthand.

As the coffee industry faces growing pressure from climate change and changing consumer expectations, Wavelength Coffee Roasters aims to lead a more sustainable path forward—one cup at a time. For more information on Wavelength and the “Future of Coffee”, visit https://www.wavelength-coffee.com/ or call (978) 257-4037.

About Wavelength Coffee Roasters:

Wavelength Coffee Roasters is a Massachusetts-based specialty coffee company founded by Jim and Deanna Varney and headquartered in Shirley. Launched in 2025, the company follows a three-pronged sustainability model: it sources from innovative coffee producers, roasts with all-electric, solar-powered air-roasting technology, and packages in fully recyclable steel containers. The result is an ultra-smooth, clean-tasting coffee designed for both quality and environmental impact. For more information on Wavelength and the “Future of Coffee”, visit https://www.wavelength-coffee.com/ or call (978) 257-4037.