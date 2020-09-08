Wooden Street Brings Forth The Newest Collection Of Microwave Stands Online

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Udaipur, India, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Every kitchen today requires a microwave for the baking procession. And so do it needs a microwave stand too for compiling a corner that is perfectly devoted to the clutter of microwave. So, here comes Wooden Street with the introduction of its newest range of microwave stands for kitchen. This range commences of a collection, that can be the best in terms of décor of the kitchen while the functionality stays stubborn to the core. Wooden Street provides designs with the inspiration of Industrial furniture idea. This can be denoted with the combination of Sheesham wood base that is robust and top-notch in terms of quality. Completing it is the metal framing that gives a heavier base and easier accessibility for the microwave and its usage.

Here are the pro designs of microwave stand wooden found here.

Stand With Single Shelf:

Having a stand with the microwave stand makes it easy to get big place to keep many things along with the microwave. This is where Wooden Street has introduced Spora Microwave Stand in its collection. This furniture has proper place for assorting the regular stuff in an ideal manner. Moreover, being compact it is fair enough with small spaces too.

Stand With Multiple Shelves:

For adding more to the microwave stand for kitchen can also be increased with the features. For this, instead of having one shelf, many of the furniture have two. Example of it is Ascot Microwave Stand from Wooden Street. This furniture unit has got two shelves surrounded in a metal frame. Hence, one is never going to be short of keeping the sauces and pans with a stand like this bought online. With this, there are many other convenient kitchen furniture in the range including kitchen trolleys, kitchen islands, kitchen racks, shelves and a lot more. For further information, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to serve you 24*7.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned are some of the kinds of microwave stands, which are all set to provide serviceability to the fullest. With this, the astonishing design is sure to match the modern interior too. For More Details Visit:https://www.woodenstreet.com/microwave-stand