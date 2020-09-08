Devart Released dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL v3.3

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, announced that a new version of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL v.3.3 is available for download.

In this release, the vendor extended connectivity options to provide the possibility to work with the latest PostgreSQL v.13 database engine. Also, dbForge team adjusted the Pre & Post Script execution functionality. The Synchronization wizard now contains the Additional Scripts tab where users can embed scripts in a target database to be executed after and/or before the data synchronization process.

dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL is a GUI tool for table data comparison and synchronization. It helps to custom-tailor the detection of data differences between two PostgreSQL tables and establish smart management, and safe deployment of table data inconsistencies. The PostgreSQL diff tool also delivers the generation of the PostgreSQL data synchronization scripts with multiple options to keep PostgreSQL data in sync.

Deep dive into the release news at

https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-data-compare-for-postgresql-v-3-3-released.html

