Sysintegra Transitions to ServiceNow’s Premier Partner Program Segment

Melbourne, Australia, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sysintegra today announced its transition to the ServiceNow Premier Partner Program segment. ServiceNow’s global partner segment framework is designed to determine how well a Partner strategically supports ServiceNow’s goal of $10 billion and beyond, as well as a Partner’s ability to successfully deliver specific customer outcomes. Sysintegra’s transition to Premier recognises achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which focuses on the 4Cs (committed capacity, competency, customer success and capability) and go-to-market maturity.

Sysintegra is a rapidly growing ServiceNow Partner with a strong focus on simplifying and automating business services for sophisticated customer and employee experience. Providing both depth and breadth of expertise in workflow automation, as a Premier partner, Sysintegra is now even more strategically positioned to deliver immediate value and impact to its clients.

“Our relationship with ServiceNow helps us deliver fast and effective IT solutions and results for our customers every day. I applaud our colleagues at ServiceNow for their great support as well as our consultants whose dedication to customer success has driven exceptional results in a short period of time.” says Arun Nair, CTO Sysintegra.

About Sysintegra

Sysintegra is a specialist in Service Automation using ServiceNow. Sysintegra’s main business offerings are expert ServiceNow consultancy and Identity Security solutions. Visit https://sysintegra.com.au for more information.

